No city officials testifying as part of election subpoenas

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No election officials from Wisconsin’s five largest cities or the state elections commission will be sitting for interviews Friday with the Republican-hired lead investigator on Friday as originally called for on subpoenas they were issued.

Representatives from Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay and the Wisconsin Elections Commission all said on Thursday that they are working to provide documents instead of sitting for interviews.

Lead investigator Michael Gableman has said those who cooperate will not have to testify as the subpoenas issued earlier this month called for.

Gableman also subpoenaed mayors from all five cities and has waffled on whether he will make them appear as called for on Oct. 22.

Gableman, a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, was hired by Republican Assembly Robin Vos to investigate how the 2020 presidential election was run in the state. There is no evidence of widespread fraud, but some Republicans including former President Donald Trump have falsely said the election was stolen.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul this week called it a “fake” investigation and called for it to end.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts and multiple lawsuits.

An independent election audit by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Audit Bureau is also nearing completion.