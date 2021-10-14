Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Involuntary Commitment and Medication

Involuntary Commitment and Medication

By: Derek Hawkins October 14, 2021 8:00 am

Peter Farnsworth appeals an order committing him for treatment in order to restore him to competency to proceed in his criminal case, and subjecting him to involuntary medication.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo