Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Motion for Reconsideration Denied

Motion for Reconsideration Denied

By: Derek Hawkins September 28, 2021 8:20 am

In 2007, following a jury trial, Steven A. Avery was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, party to the crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo