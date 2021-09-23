Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

By: Derek Hawkins September 23, 2021 8:25 am

We review, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 757.91 (2019-20), a Judicial Conduct Panel's (the Panel) findings of fact, conclusions of law, and recommendation for discipline for the Honorable Scott C. Woldt, a judge for the Winnebago County circuit court.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo