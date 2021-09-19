Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – 4th Amendment – Search and Seizure

Statutory Interpretation – 4th Amendment – Search and Seizure

By: Derek Hawkins September 19, 2021 12:38 pm

Tuggle’s case presents an issue of first impression for this Court: whether the warrantless use of pole cameras to observe a home on either a short- or long-term basis amounts to a “search” under the Fourth Amendment.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo