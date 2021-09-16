Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Class Action – Standing to Sue

Class Action – Standing to Sue

By: Derek Hawkins September 16, 2021 8:11 am

To have Article III standing to sue in federal court, plaintiffs must demonstrate, among other things, that they suffered a concrete harm.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo