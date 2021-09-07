Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Standard of Competency

Court Error – Standard of Competency

By: Derek Hawkins September 7, 2021 7:48 am

Jacob Wessel had a history of mental issues. On August 11, 2016, he allegedly raised a gun toward a police officer.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo