Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – First Step Act – Mandatory Minimum Penalty

Statutory Interpretation – First Step Act – Mandatory Minimum Penalty

By: Derek Hawkins September 1, 2021 7:44 am

In 1986, Congress established mandatory-minimum penalties for cocaine offenses.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo