Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Primary Jurisdiction Doctrine

Abuse of Discretion – Primary Jurisdiction Doctrine

By: Derek Hawkins August 19, 2021 8:21 am

In 2017, the legislature enacted a new personal property tax exemption for “[m]achinery, tools, and patterns.” WIS. STAT. § 70.111(27) (2017-18); 2017 Wis. Act 59, § 997J.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo