Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted

Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com August 3, 2021 10:08 am

The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is overseeing a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo