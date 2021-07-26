Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking.

Joel Streicher, of Milwaukee, was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, and two years of probation in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020.

Streicher was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, punishable by up to five years in prison and five years of probation. He resigned in October and pleaded guilty in January.

The Journal Sentinel reports Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail at all but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet.

They reached out to the sentencing judge, Michelle Havas, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months as straight time in jail.

Streicher told investigators he looked at his squad car computer before he collided with a pickup driven by Stinson. Streicher was on duty at the time of the crash.

In 2018, Streicher was involved in a similar crash two blocks away. No one died in that crash.