Man charged with killing UW-Madison student to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial.

A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

The 54-year-old Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled.

Prosecutors allege that Kahl was going to houses in Zimmermann’s Madison neighborhood on April 2, 2008, and asking for money. Kahl said he needed cash for a tire repair, but was actually planning to buy crack cocaine, authorities said.

Kahl is imprisoned in Oshkosh for a seventh drunken driving conviction. His sentence ends in November.