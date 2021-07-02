Attorney says ousted Milwaukee police chief won’t return to post Saturday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will not return to his job on Saturday as per a court order, his attorneys said Thursday.

Morales retired in August after the city’s police commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department.

Morales sued for damages and Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled May 19 that he would reinstate Morales as chief on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settle the lawsuit.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Morales’ attorneys have agreed to hold off until July 12 so they can continue settlement negotiations.