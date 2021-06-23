Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – Wisconsin’s Worker’s Compensation Act – Exclusive-remedy

Statutory Interpretation – Wisconsin’s Worker’s Compensation Act – Exclusive-remedy

By: Derek Hawkins June 23, 2021 7:45 am

In this case, we must determine whether the exclusive-remedy provision of the Wisconsin Worker's Compensation Act (the "Act"), Wis. Stat. § 102.03(2) (2017-18), bars the tort action filed by the petitioner, Francis Graef.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo