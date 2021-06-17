Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Prescriptive Easement

Prescriptive Easement

By: Derek Hawkins June 17, 2021 9:08 am

Gerald Wollin and other plaintiffs appeal an order dismissing their claim for a prescriptive easement based on adverse use of a road on land owned by respondent Stephen Doljanin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo