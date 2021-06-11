Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths

Wisconsin man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths

By: Associated Press June 11, 2021 8:40 am

Alexander M. Kraus, is handed documents by his attorney Gregory Petit on April 16, 2019, during his initial appearance in the Outagamie County Circuit Court in Appleton. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)

Alexander Kraus is handed documents by his attorney, Gregory Petit, on April 16, 2019, during his initial appearance in the Outagamie County Circuit Court in Appleton. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a 19-year-old Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019 is criminally responsible for the deaths.

The jury ruled Thursday that Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is mentally ill but could still understand his actions were wrong, WLUK-TV reported. He now faces two life prison terms when he’s sentenced Aug. 16.

Kraus pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute in April 2019. But he also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, essentially making an argument that he couldn’t be held be responsible for his actions.

According to a criminal complaint, Kraus acknowledged he shot his grandparents but a motive wasn’t disclosed. Investigators found several pages of Kraus’ typed plans for killing them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo