Police lies negate Wisconsin man’s sexual assault conviction

A state appeals court has tossed out a Sheboygan Falls man’s sexual assault conviction because a police officer lied when he told him that he’d never get a chance to testify at his trial.

Daniel Rejholec pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He argued on appeal that Sheboygan Police Detective Eric Edson coerced him to confess by telling him he’d never get a chance to testify.

WLUK-TV reported that the 2nd District Court of Appeals sided with Rejholec on Wednesday. The court found that Edson misled Rejholec about the extent of his rights as a criminal defendant and reversed his conviction.