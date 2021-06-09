Wisconsin Republicans seek to shield state gun owners

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Future federal laws that would ban or restrict the use of guns could not be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill up for approval in the state Assembly Wednesday.

The measure is part of a national wave of similar proposals intended to resist new gun control measures. The bills are a reaction from Republicans to a push from President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress to tighten gun control laws.

However, because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional.

Several states passed similar laws under then-president Barack Obama, but judges have ruled against them in court.

The Wisconsin bill, which would also have to pass the Senate, is likely to face a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who supports tighter gun control limits.

The proposal generally prohibits police in Wisconsin, or anyone else, from enforcing a federal law that bans or restricts gun or ammunition sales. It would also exempt any gun or ammunition made in Wisconsin from federal regulation and prohibit any state or local government agency from spending taxpayer dollars to confiscate guns or ammunition.