Department of Justice investigating Iowa County homicide

By: Associated Press May 11, 2021 10:23 am

AVOCA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday its Division of Criminal Investigation is heading up a homicide investigation in Iowa County.

State officials said a suspect is in custody for the death of a female in the village of Avoca. Authorities did not disclose the name of the victim or circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the DOJ, a male contacted police about 3 p.m. Monday to report the death. Law enforcement officials don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Avoca Police Department are also involved in the investigation.

