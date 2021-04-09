Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has blocked former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to require some childless adults to work to maintain Medicaid benefits.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent state health officials a letter Tuesday saying it was withdrawing approval for the work requirement for BadgerCare recipients, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. BadgerCare provides Medicaid benefits for eligible low-income state residents.

The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied, childless adults ages 19 to 49 unless they worked or trained for a job. Walker received approval for the move from Donald Trump’s administration.

But Acting CMS Administrator Elizabeth Richter said in the letter that the work requirement could strip people of coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them harm.

Wisconsin has 30 days to appeal the approval withdrawal. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already tried to block the requirement but Republican legislators kept it in place.