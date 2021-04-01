Patrol car struck in incident with 2 suspected drunk drivers

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol car Wednesday as officers were removing two young children from another vehicle whose driver was pulled over on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The children were not hurt. The driver and one law enforcement officer at the scene suffered minor injuries, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was captured on video. It showed a vehicle driving straight into the squad car, despite police blocking off two southbound lanes of Interstate 41/94 to remove the children, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The first vehicle was pulled over along the interstate for an undisclosed traffic violation. One child was in the car with no child seat or seat belt and the other child was in a car seat that was not properly installed.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested under suspicion of OWI, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver who caused the crash, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including OWI causing injury. Drugs and paraphernalia were located inside his vehicle, authorities said.