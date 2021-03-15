Quantcast
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death

By: Associated Press March 15, 2021 11:51 am

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Portage say they plan to seek reckless homicide charges in the death of a man found unresponsive at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Ridge Motor Inn Friday afternoon where the victim was found in a stairwell. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Portage man was arrested on suspicious of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said how he died.

Two others were also arrested at the hotel, including a 27-year-old Oxford man wanted for violating probation and a 26-year-old Oxford woman accused of obstructing an officer, violating probation and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and county Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

