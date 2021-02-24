Hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested on possible charges of capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person.

Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital issued a statement which said the employee has been suspended and that an internal investigation will be conducted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Three Lakes police executed a search warrant Tuesday looking for child pornography in Three Lakes.

The Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children connected to the address searched.

Investigators say that’s when they found the videotape of the patient. They say no child pornography was found.

Authorities did not say what position the employee held at the hospital.