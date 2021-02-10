Brian Waterman promoted to shareholder at Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet

Brian J. Waterman has been promoted to shareholder of the Waukesha firm Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet.

Waterman specializes in advising public and private employers on labor and employment legal matters. He assists employers with issues such as discrimination and harassment, discipline and discharge, wage disputes, medical leaves and reasonable accommodation, workplace safety, union avoidance, labor negotiations, contract interpretation, grievance arbitration, unfair labor-practice claims, and other labor and employment matters.

He also advises public school districts on matters involving pupil discipline, public records, open meetings, school board policies and general business affairs.

Joel Aziere, president of Buelow Vetter, said Waterman was one of the original attorneys at the firm when it was founded, but left for a time to run his family business.

Waterman’s experience as owner and operator of a business in the food industry gave him first-hand experience as an employer dealing with business contracts and agreements, recruiting and managing employees, and administering personnel policies and benefits programs. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserve as a military intelligence analyst in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Aziere said Waterman’s diverse experience brings a unique perspective, which is an asset to the firm and its clients.

Waterman earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School. He serves on the board of directors for the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Labor and Employment Law Section.

Buelow Vetter is an employment and labor law firm serving corporations, nonprofits, municipalities and schools.