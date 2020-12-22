Quantcast
Audit: UW System paid out $68.5 million in student refunds

By: Associated Press December 22, 2020 1:57 pm

The University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related refunds to students last year, according to a report released Tuesday.

