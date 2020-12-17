Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin releases new mobile app to track virus spread

Wisconsin releases new mobile app to track virus spread

By: Associated Press December 17, 2020 3:47 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new mobile app will launch next week in Wisconsin that will let people know if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Tony Ever announced on Thursday. The app, which launches Wednesday, is meant to bolster the state's contact tracing efforts. It is voluntary ...

