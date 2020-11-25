Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Estate – Motion for Reconsideration Denied

Estate – Motion for Reconsideration Denied

By: Derek Hawkins November 25, 2020 8:54 am

Edward J. Ritger appeals from a judgment entered on claims he filed against the Estate of Douglas P. Dahm (the Estate) and from an order denying his motion for reconsideration.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo