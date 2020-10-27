Quantcast
Order Amending Opinion

By: Derek Hawkins October 27, 2020 7:24 am

The opinion of this court issued on July 28, 2020, is amended as follows: In the caption, which appears on the first page, correct the name of the defendant-appellee from Thomas L. Killeen to Timothy L. Killeen.

