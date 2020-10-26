Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – First Step Act

Sentencing Guidelines – First Step Act

By: Derek Hawkins October 26, 2020 8:02 am

Section 403 of the First Step Act of 2018 amended the mandatory minimum sentence for certain firearm offenses.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo