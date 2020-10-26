Quantcast
1st Amendment Violation – Employment Discrimination – Ministerial Employees

By: Derek Hawkins October 26, 2020 7:50 am

The First Amendment prohibits enforcement of federal employment discrimination statutes against decisions of churches and other religious organizations to hire or fire their “ministerial employees.”

