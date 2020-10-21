Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Warrantless Search – Suppression of Evidence – Blood Test

Warrantless Search – Suppression of Evidence – Blood Test

By: Derek Hawkins October 21, 2020 7:33 am

This case arises from a 2012 warrantless blood draw that police ordered performed on Gilberto Castaneda-Bobadilla while he was unconscious in the hospital after he was involved in a fatal car crash.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo