Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plea & Sentencing – Resentencing

Plea & Sentencing – Resentencing

By: Derek Hawkins October 20, 2020 7:37 am

Octavia W. Dodson appeals from a judgment of conviction, entered upon his guilty plea, for one count of second-degree intentional homicide.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo