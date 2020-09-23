Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – Repossession

Statutory Interpretation – Repossession

By: Derek Hawkins September 23, 2020 7:51 am


Greg Strandlie, Asset Recovery Specialists, Inc., and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (collectively, the defendants) repossessed Danelle Duncan’s vehicle while it was parked in the shared garage on the ground floor of her multi-unit apartment complex.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo