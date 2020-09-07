Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Supervised Release and Restitution

Sentencing – Supervised Release and Restitution

By: Derek Hawkins September 7, 2020 12:09 pm

Charnpal “Paul” Ghuman and Aga Khan participated in a multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme in which they helped to create fraudulent loan applications in order to convince a bank to issue mortgages to unqualified individuals who were purchasing gasoline stations from them.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo