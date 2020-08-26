Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / OWI – Peremptory Challenge

OWI – Peremptory Challenge

By: Derek Hawkins August 26, 2020 7:00 am

Katie Provenzano appeals a judgment of conviction for operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo