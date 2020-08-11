Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Tax Assessment – Validity

Tax Assessment – Validity

By: Derek Hawkins August 11, 2020 7:00 am

The City of Milwaukee appeals an order of the trial court regarding the claims of excessive property tax assessments brought by Milwaukee Block 10 Properties, LLC and Milwaukee River Hotel, LLC (collectively “Block 10”) for its property, the Aloft Hotel.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo