Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines

Sentencing Guidelines

By: Derek Hawkins August 11, 2020 6:53 am

In 1998, a federal jury convicted Jerry Jones of two car jackings, an armed bank robbery, and using firearms during those crimes of violence.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo