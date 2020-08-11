Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Summary Judgment

Court Error – Summary Judgment

By: Derek Hawkins August 11, 2020 6:55 am

Liane Wong appeals an order that denied her motion for summary judgment, granted summary judgment in favor of Theodore and Janean Maneage (“the Maneages”), and dismissed Wong’s action with prejudice.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo