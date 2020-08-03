Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Supervised Release

Sentencing – Supervised Release

By: Derek Hawkins August 3, 2020 9:04 am

After Lawrence Manyfield admitted several violations of his supervised release, the district court revoked his term of supervision and sentenced him to twenty-four months in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo