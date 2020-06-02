Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Time-barred – Marital Property Agreement

Time-barred – Marital Property Agreement

By: Derek Hawkins June 2, 2020 7:00 am

Paul Schwab appeals an order of the trial court that permitted the enforcement of a provision in a marital property agreement with his former wife, Kathy Schwab (n/k/a Siech), included in their divorce judgment entered in 1992.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo