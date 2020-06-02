Quantcast
Right of First Refusal – Fair Market Value

By: Derek Hawkins June 2, 2020 7:00 am

A right of first refusal (ROFR) is an agreement in which an owner of property (typically real estate) conveys a right to another party to match any offer made for the property.

