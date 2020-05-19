Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sufficiency of Evidence

Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins May 19, 2020 7:32 am

Jamie and Maggie Martinez appeal a judgment, following a jury trial, dismissing their claims against Country Kitchen, its owners Craig and Dawn Dougherty, and its insurer, and an order denying the Martinezes’ post-verdict motions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo