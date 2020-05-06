Quantcast
Hospitalized Ginsburg speaks in phone argument

Hospitalized Ginsburg speaks in phone argument

By: Associated Press May 6, 2020 9:48 am

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday, May 5, for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., recently. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone. (AP File Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is back for Day Three of arguments by telephone with the audio available live to audiences around the world.

The stakes are higher on Wednesday. There are two arguments scheduled, and there’s a more high-profile case.

This is the last day for arguments this week. The justices have three more days and six cases remaining next week.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is participating in telephone arguments from a Maryland hospital where she’s being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone.

The court said Tuesday evening that the 87-year-old justice had undergone non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition. The court said she planned to participate in arguments from the hospital Wednesday.

Ginsburg’s first question was a lengthy one, essentially saying the Trump administration tossed “to the wind” the requirement in the Affordable Care Act that women have seamless access to no-cost contraceptives.

Because of Ginsburg’s seniority on the court she has been third to ask a question during this week’s telephone arguments, following Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas. But Thomas apparently was having some technical difficulties when Roberts first called on him. Instead, Thomas followed Ginsburg with questions.

The court says Ginsburg is expected to be in the hospital for a day or two. It has said some justices are participating in arguments from home while others are at the court.

