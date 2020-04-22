Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Search Warrant – Probable Cause

Search Warrant – Probable Cause

By: Derek Hawkins April 22, 2020 7:33 am

Jeffery L. Summers appeals the circuit court’s denial of his motion to suppress evidence, and his subsequent judgment of conviction for two counts of delivery of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo