ERISA – Fiduciary Duty

ERISA – Fiduciary Duty

By: Derek Hawkins April 8, 2020 7:48 am

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) requires plaintiffs with “actual knowledge” of an alleged fiduciary breach to file suit within three years of gaining that knowledge, 29 U. S. C. §1113(2), rather than within the 6-year period that would otherwise apply.

