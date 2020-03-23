Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Bankruptcy – Reclamation Claim

Bankruptcy – Reclamation Claim

By: Derek Hawkins March 23, 2020 7:40 am

This is an appeal from an adversary proceeding in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and concerns a trade creditor’s right to reclaim goods it sold to the debtor on the eve of bankruptcy.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo