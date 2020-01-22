Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Termination of Parental Rights

Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins January 22, 2020 7:29 am

D.I.H. appeals the orders terminating the parental rights of her mother, V.T, and her father, S.D.H., to her. D.I.H. argues that the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion when it concluded that termination of V.T. and S.D.H.’s parental rights was in D.I.H.’s best interests.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo