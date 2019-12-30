Quantcast
Equal Protection Violation

Equal Protection Violation

By: Derek Hawkins December 30, 2019 7:15 am

The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment requires that state actors have, at a minimum, a rational basis for treating similarly situated people differently.

