Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Competency to Plea

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Competency to Plea

Competency to Plea

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 28, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: United States of America v. Pejman Kamkarian

Case No.: 22-2366

Officials: Wood, Hamilton, and Kirsch, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Competency to Plea

While executing a search warrant at Kamkarian’s residence, FBI agents seized computers that contained 12 videos and over 46,000 images of child pornography. Following this, Kamkarian was released on bond but was mandated to engage in mental health treatment. Although Kamkarian attended counseling sessions, he declined to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. There were indications of potential suicide, leading to Kamkarian’s hospitalization. During his time at the hospital, he was transported to court, where, under oath, he engaged in a plea colloquy. The court ensured that Kamkarian possessed the ability to read, write, and comprehend English; had clear cognitive faculties and an understanding of the legal proceedings; expressed satisfaction with his legal counsel’s advice; affirmed that his guilty plea was voluntary and not coerced. Consequently, the court accepted Kamkarian’s plea.

Subsequently, with new legal representation, Kamkarian made a motion to retract his guilty plea. He argued that during his initial plea, he was undergoing in-patient treatment for depression. Although he was granted a psychological evaluation, his request for an interpreter was denied. A forensic psychologist conducted an interview with Kamkarian, reviewed his treatment records, and concluded that Kamkarian suffered from Major Depressive Disorder, but this condition did not render him unfit to enter a guilty plea, and he faced no language-related communication difficulties. Despite Kamkarian’s claims, the district judge dismissed his motion, noting that she vividly remembered the hearing during which Kamkarian appeared neither distressed nor confused, and did not seem to be under any form of duress. The judge discredited Kamkarian’s testimony and proceeded to sentence him to 87 months in prison. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld this decision, affirming that the district court’s factual determinations were not evidently mistaken, and its handling of the case remained within the bounds of its discretion.

Affirmed.

Decided 08/23/23

Full Text

-

Related Content

Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act-Class Action

Cothron is a manager at a White Castle restaurant in Illinois, where she's required to use her fingerprint for[...]

August 28, 2023

Sentencing-Rehabilitation

Long was arrested for domestic battery, during which the police discovered he was carrying a stolen firearm in[...]

August 28, 2023

Driver’s Privacy Protection Act-Class Action

Midvale implemented an "instant quote" feature on their websites, allowing individuals to receive quick auto i[...]

August 28, 2023

False Arrest

Cichocki contacted the police to inform them that her 15-year-old daughter, G.C., had been a victim of sexual [...]

August 28, 2023

Products Liability

Hakim, a member of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) SWAT team was accidentally shot by a fellow off[...]

August 28, 2023

Equal Employment Opportunity-Discrimination

Born in 1970, Hambrick, an African American woman, boasts a 35-year tenure at the Social Security Administrati[...]

August 28, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests