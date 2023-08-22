Evers administration sued over failing to respond to open records request

On Tuesday, the Institute for Reforming Government (IRG), represented by lawyers at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court demanding that Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski fulfill a pending public records request surrounding her appointment, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber stated, “Transparent and accountable government is not a suggestion, but a vital principle to preserving our democracy. When state bureaucrats skirt open records requests from the public, WILL is ready to fight back and hold them accountable. We are proud to represent IRG’s investigative efforts and support their right to access documents from the government.”

IRG Chief Legal Counsel and Director of Oversight Anthony LoCoco added, “The Secretary of State’s inability or unwillingness to fulfill a simple open records request despite having five months to do so is emblematic of the Evers’ Administration’s shoddy record on transparency. This lawsuit will hopefully serve as a reminder to executive branch bureaucrats that compliance with the public records law is not optional.”

In March, LoCoco submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State — seeking information involving communications between Gov. Evers, former Secretary of State Doug La Follette and current Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski. Despite numerous requests for updates by LoCoco, the request remains unfulfilled and “there has been a deafening silence from state officials.”

The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to Evers, the Secretary of State’s office and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin seeking comment. As of the time of publication, no response has been received.

Plaintiff’s attorneys contend these records are important public documents due to the confusion surrounding the circumstances of La Follete’s resignation just a few months into his term, which allowed Gov. Evers to hand-pick Godlewski as his successor — without voter approval — to serve out the remainder of the term.

Pursuant to Wisconsin open records law, Wisconsinites are “entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them.”

Attorneys for Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty say “the Secretary of State is demonstrating a worrying inability or unwillingness to comply with this law and fulfill public records in a timely fashion – or, as the public records law states, “as soon as practicable and without delay. This lack of transparency makes holding public officials accountable difficult or impossible — an unacceptable state of affairs in a representative democracy.”

In July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the administration’s decision to take down an online tool that tracked agency records request response times created during the Walker era.

The Wisconsin Law Journal has filed multiple public records request with multiple state agencies over the past six months; most requests were ignored.